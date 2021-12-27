SVG Records Its First Omicron Case In Fully Vaccinated Traveller From US

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment was informed on December 27, 2021, by CARPHA of the COVID-19 sequencing results of positive samples collected from patients in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on December 18, 2021, received at the CARPHA lab on December 24, 2021, and sent to the COVID19 IMPACT Project lab on December 24, 2021.

The COVID19 IMPACT project lab reported on December 27, 2021, to CARPHA that the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) – B.1.1.529 was detected in one sample.

This fully vaccinated adult is a traveller from the USA who had a negative COVID19 test result and was subjected to further testing on arrival. This person has been isolated.

Sequencing results of samples sent to the COVID19 IMPACT Project lab for December 2021 suggests that the Delta variant is now the dominant Variant of Concern (VOC) in SVG, displacing the Lambda variant.