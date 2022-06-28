ADVERT
Tuesday, June 28
Updated:

SVG records its 3rd COVID death in fully vaccinated individuals for June

Lee Yan LaSur

COVID-19 has claimed the life of a third fully vaccinated individual in St Vincent and the Grenadines this month.

According to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday 28 June, a 42-year-old female with underlying medical conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on June 26th and was admitted to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s isolation ward.

According to the report, the 42-year-old woman died of COVID-19 pneumonia on June 27, 2022. She was fully vaccinated.

On June 17 a fully vaccinated 91-year-old male died of COVID-19 pneumonia and on June 13 an 84-year-old fully vaccinated woman also died of COVID-19 pneumonia.

With the death of this 42-year-old woman, the death toll for COVID-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines reaches one hundred and twelve (112).

