SVG record its 5th Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 death

St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday 16 February recorded its fifth fully vaccinated COVID-19 death.

A 63-year-old male with underlying conditions was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on February 14th, 2022 with severe respiratory disease and later died.

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 as part of his post mortem assessment and was determined to have died from COVID-19 pneumonia. He was fully vaccinated.

His death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to one hundred and four (104).