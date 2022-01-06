SVG Records Its First Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Death

The Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded its first fully-vaccinated COVID-19 death.

A 67-year-old female who, presented to the Accident and Emergency Department on January 5th, 2022, after a one-week illness, died of COVID-19 pneumonia on January 6th, 2022.

The patient, who, tested positive on admission had preexisting non-communicable diseases. She was fully vaccinated during the period April to July 2021. Her death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to eighty-four (84).