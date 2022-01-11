68 Year Old Woman Is SVG’s Second Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Death

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded their second fully-vaccinated COVID-19 death.

A 68-year-old female, with pre-existing conditions, died at home on January 10th, 2022 after a respiratory illness with features typical of COVID-19.

A postmortem test for COVID-19 was positive confirming that the cause of death was COVID-19 pneumonia. She was fully vaccinated. Her death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to eighty-five (85).

Six thousand five hundred and sixty-two (6562) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and five hundred and sixty-three (5563) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The island has reported the presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community.