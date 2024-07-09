SVG Red Cross distributes supplies to those affected by Beryl

USAID/BHA AND SVG RED CROSS PRESS RELEASE – UNITED IN ADVERSITY

In preparation for any eventuality during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and in keeping with their mandate of providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance, USAID/BHA saw it fit to take additional steps to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On June 28th, USAID/BHA Disaster Risk Management Specialist Mrs. Dora James and SURGE Mrs. Currel Thompson-Fergus officially handed over emergency relief supplies to the SVG Red Cross. This came as part of the USAID/BHA’s effort to better position the SVG Red Cross to respond to disaster.

The SVG Red Cross has a wide network of volunteers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is therefore better positioned to provide relief distribution in a disaster. The stocks handed over include cleaning and hygiene packages along with tarpaulins.

July 1st 2024 saw an unprecedented event-the second named storm for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season strengthening into a category four hurricane.

Up to the date of this release, the SVG Red Cross has sent 99 tarpaulins, 500 hygiene kits, 125 cleaning kits, 20 tents, 50 shovels, 50 spade, 100 wheelbarrows, 50 toolkits, 20 lanterns, 200 kitchen sets, 500 blankets and dozens of mosquito nets to affected persons on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Some of these items were available on island due to the collaboration with USAID/BHA. Both organisations entreat Vincentians to be prepared for this hurricane season. Together, we are our first aid.