SVG Red Cross implements micro-gardening project at Buccament Secondary

The SVG Red Cross Community Resilience Building Project commissioned two micro-projects in the Buccament community on Thursday 10th March 2022. The two projects are geared towards mitigating the negative impact of Climate Change.

One of the projects introduces students of the Buccament Bay Secondary School to a climate-smart micro-gardening approach to agriculture. This after-school programme will teach students the dynamics of developing; Grow boxes and Raised Beds, Green Houses, Hydroponics leafy greens units and the Planting of fruit trees. The students will also launch the Buccament Bay Secondary School’s Environmental Club. The micro-gardening approach to environmental management is being led by a team of teachers under the guidance of Mr Ronen Francis who is engaged in soil science research.

The second micro-project that will be commissioned is the Buccament Bay community Bus Shelter. The shelter will allow for aeration, protect from harsh heat conditions and from heavy precipitation events. In times of evacuation, this is a geographically higher point in the community than the present muster point for evacuation, which is the community school. This will allow for persons (especially older and physically incapacitated) to assemble at a much higher, and safer point should the need for evacuation arise.

Funding for the micro-projects is made possible by Global Affairs through the Canadian Red Cross. The Community Resilience Building project team and the Buccament Bay community also extends thanks to the other stakeholders on the project who provided assistance in varying form. Ministry of National Mobilization, BRAGSA and the Forestry Department all provided significant support.