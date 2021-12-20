SVG Red Cross Makes Donation To RSVGPF Sexual Offences Unit

On Friday, December 10, 2021, representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Red Cross Society, Jozell Sutherland handed over a quantity of posters and bookmarkers to Sgt Nicola Williams of the Sexual Offences Unit within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

The event was held at the SVG Red Cross Headquarters, Kingstown.

The Red Cross Society partnered with the Sexual Offences Unit to sensitize and educate many communities and groups throughout SVG about Sexual Violence through the Red Cross Community Resilience Building (CRB) Project.

Several workshops were held on mainland St. Vincent and on the Grenadine Island of Bequia.

The posters and bookmarkers are to be distributed and displayed throughout the Country.