SVG Referee’s Association holds first-ever awards ceremony

The SVG Referee’s Association held its first-ever awards ceremony on Wednesday 3rd August 2022, honouring past and present local and FIFA Officials that made outstanding contributions towards tournaments and football initiatives on the national and international platform.

Remarks were delivered by the President of the Referee’s Association Mr Elron Lewis. SVGFF General Secretary Mr Devron E Poyer and Head of the Referee’s Department Mr Lorson Lewis.

Also, on the evening’s program, was the launch of the SVGRA Facebook page “SVG Football Referee Association Community Learning” where all are welcome to join for referee updates, games, training, workshops, and more!

List of awardees were; Mr Victor Peters, Mr Levan Victory, and Mr Fitzgerald John Hinds King receiving a national contributors award for their years of service and seniority as referees.

Ms Mahalia Thomas, Ms Koyana Horne, Mr Timothy Hazelwood, Mr Caswell Cambridge, Mr Kiven Michael, and Mr Clemroy Francois for services rendered as a past FIFA Official and an Honorarium award for attaining the highest qualified level as a referee.

Special recognition and awards were given to FIFA Officials Mr Denroy Barker, Mr Kenran Daniel, and Mr Moeth Gaymes, the only three current FIFA Officials on the island.

Feature speaker for the evening, SVG President and Former Referee Mr Carl Dickson also shared his views on this initiative, stating that consistency makes an excellent referee, as he extended an invitation to the younger generations to join the association.

SVG Referee’s President Mr Lewis expressed that the initiative is a work in progress and one the association plan to host annually specifially reconginizing past FIFA and National Referees who has contributed to the development of the sport.

Special remarks were delivered to the current officials by Mr Timothy Hazelwood, one of the earliest and longest serving referees, who commended the Referee’s Association for such initiative.

The SVGFF extends appreciation to the Referee’s Association for their years of service in the development of football.