St Vincent reports 1st child death from COVID in 8-month old infant

The COVID-19 virus has claimed its first infant victim in St Vincent and the Grenadines according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

On June 24th, 2022, an 8-month-old male was admitted to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s Isolation Ward after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 pneumonia claimed his life on the 30th of June 2022.

In its report, the Ministry also noted that on June 27th, 2022, a 55-year-old woman with underlying health conditions tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

As a result of COVID-19 pneumonia, she passed away on the 2nd of July 2022.

In her case, she had not been vaccinated.

SVG’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 114.

