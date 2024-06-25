Kezron Deshong Murder

St Vincent and Grenadines on Monday recorded its 22nd homicide for 2024 and its fourth (4) murder in eight (8) days.

Police told St Vincent Times on Monday that Kezron Deshong, 26, was shot late on Monday at his residence in Belmont.

Sources told the publication that Deshong was taken to the hospital, but while there, he passed away from his wounds.

The total number of homicides for 2024 is now 22.