MOH Reports Slight Decrease in Dengue Fever Cases

DECREASE IN INCIDENCES OF DENGUE FEVER

The Ministry of Health has reported a slight decrease in the incidences of Dengue Fever over the last week, however, the Ministry remains alert to this growing public health threat.

There were 88 reported cases with four hospitalizations and two reported deaths.

The Ministry of Health has ramped up measures to deal with this public health issue including increasing the number of vector control officers and increased fogging in all communities throughout the country.

The Ministry of Health continues to encourage Vincentians to take all necessary precautions to reduce the breeding and spread of the Aedes Egypti mosquito, the vector for dengue.

This can be done by removing stagnant water from their premises, cover drums or containers where water is stored, dispose of all unwanted articles, such as tires which can collect water and become mosquito breeding grounds, cut down and remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes and clean drains and guttering to allow for the free flow of water.