SVG revised entry protocol still requires unvaxxed to mandatory quarantine

St Vincent and the Grenadines will no longer require pre-arrival forms from travellers starting next Monday. On arrival in SVG, the Port Health Officer will complete each passenger’s port health form.

The new protocol also states that fully vaccinated persons will no longer be required to arrive in SVG with a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID19) test result, but they may be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in SVG as determined by the Port Health Officer.

Unvaccinated persons must still arrive in SVG with a negative SARS-CoV-2 (COVID19) test result. COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing should be done within 24 hours of arrival, or COVID-19 RT-PCR testing should be performed three to five days prior to arrival.

Additionally, unvaccinated persons may be retested for COVID-19 on arrival in SVG and must comply with a mandatory quarantine period of five days at the expense of the Tourism Authority / Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment approved transition/quarantine approved hotels. Unvaccinated arrivals will be retested between days 3 and 4.

Children under the age of 18 are considered minors, according to the protocols, and are subject to the same protocol as their parents or guardians. If a minor travels alone, he or she must stay with a guardian in a private residence for the duration determined by their country of origin and vaccination status.

According to the protocols, a ‘Fully Vaccinated Traveller’ is someone who has completed a vaccination regimen with a vaccine recognized by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.