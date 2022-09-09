Vincy Robotics team to compete in global robotics competition

A team from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Robotics (Vincy Robotics) is elated to be able to compete at the 2022 FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in Geneva, Switzerland, from 13-16 October 2022.

Its team consists of students from secondary and tertiary education in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including Jair Patrick, Daniela Duncan, Kasim McKie, Tia Gunmunro and Jeremy Abbott.

Mentor Deaney Gellizeau (teacher at Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia) and Leader Brodlon Daniel (10+ years of teaching experience at St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown) lead the group.

First Global which is hosting the event said; For the first time since 2019, high school students, mentors, volunteers, and supporters from more than 180 countries will come together for global purpose, unity, and collaboration. FIRST Global Challenge 2018 can only take place in Geneva, the “Capital of Peace”, where nations gather to solve diplomatic challenges and where scientific innovation flourishes.

It will be FIRST Global’s sixth event and its first in Europe. Previously, FIRST Global Challenges were held in Washington, D.C., Mexico City, and Dubai. With a mission to inspire leadership and innovation among the globe’s nearly 2 billion youth through the sport of robotics, FIRST Global believes that the world’s next generation can work together through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to create a better world for us all.