SVG Rotary Club announces new President, Board Members 2022-2023

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent celebrated the end of another Rotary year and the installation of a new Rotary Board with a cocktail reception at Gate 3 Restaurant and Lounge on 30th June, 2022.

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent is a chartered member of Rotary International – an international service organization comprising a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill in ourselves, communities and the world.

President of the outgoing Board, Dr. Janelle Allen, while addressing the intimate gathering, highlighted some of the Club’s projects, which were diligently executed during the 2021-22 year – the Club’s 50th anniversary year. Among these were the District Governor’s visit in August 2021 at which time the members paid tribute to past Presidents and publicly expressed gratitude for their commitment to Rotary and service over the years.

Several successful charitable fundraisers were executed to aid in financing projects, while Community Service projects took the form of webinars with our sister Club the Rotary Club of St Vincent South.

The new Rotary year commenced on July 1, 2022, under the theme “Imagine Rotary”.

The new President is Mr Daniel Campbell , Civil Engineer and Consultant. Daniel is ably supported by Immediate Past President Dr. Janelle Allen,Talent Management Consultant at Millennial Advantage HR Solutions, Vice President; Earl Tash, Manager at Garden Care Service; Treasurer; Dawnette Constance, Manager of Personal Banking with Republic Bank (EC) Limited, Secretary; Felicia Cumberbatch, Customer Service Supervisor at theSt. Vincent Co-operative Bank, Sargeant-At-Arms; Kirk DaSilva-Medjahed, Entrepreneur, and President Elect; Mikasha Ramsaran, Barrister-at-law & Solicitor.

Directors who will serve on the 2022-23 Board include:

Rotary Foundation Chair / Director – Annette Mark

Service Projects Chair / Director / Seargant at Arms – Kirk DaSilva-Medjahed

Membership Chair – Reuben John

Public Image Chair / Director – Michker Edwards

Executive Secretary – Janeika Johnney

Chair of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion /Director – Dr. Alisa Alvis

Chair of Community Service Projects /Director – Dr. Francois Truchot

President Daniel’s plans for the new Rotary year include engaging and encouraging members to actively participate in committees and projects.

Furthermore he highlighted his plans to ensure the successful delivery of the Breast Cancer Awareness Global Grant: This project will improve access to breast cancer screening services and breast health awareness to women and girls in rural communities of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the procurement of mobile ultrasound machines.

Submitted by the Rotary Club of St. Vincent and the Rotary Club of Taipei Prosperity, the grant has been approved by The Rotary Foundationin the amount of US$ 180,180 (479,278 XCD).

(iii) Support the Empowerment of Women and Girls through service projects.

President Daniel will also prioritise the implementation of projects to tackle the critical issue of Prostate Cancer Which accounts for 18%-47% of cancer deaths in SVG.

He further pledged to support the reduction and elimination of gender-based violence in SVG and promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion throughout our Club and activities.

“It’s great to Imagine, and it is even better to do! Rotarians are people of action and will be committed to both imagining new possibilities and working together to improve our communities” -President Daniel Campbell.

This new Rotary year promises to be an exciting one focusing on the positive impact of service and community development in the lives of Vincentians.