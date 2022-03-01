SVG calls on Russia to cease Military operations, withdraw troops from Ukraine

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s special emergency meeting on the Russia-Ukraine war on Tuesday, SVG UN Ambassador H.E Inga Rhonda King called on Russia to cease military operations and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The Vincentian Ambassador to the UN stated that St Vincent and the Grenadines has watched the countless insidious effects of interventionist and external aggression across the developing world and knows that constructive dialogue in adherence to international law is the only part to peace and progress, however, difficult that part may be.

King addressing the emergency special session of the body, indicated that SVG is disappointed that the Minsk agreement has been violated. The Minsk agreements were a series of international agreements which sought to end the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine

King said that SVG calls for meaningful diplomatic initiatives, and encourages the furtherance of the work of the Normandy format.

The Normandy Format talks involve four countries, Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France, whose representatives met informally during the 2014 D-Day celebration in Normandy, France, in an effort to resolve the war in Donbas. It has also been known as the Normandy contact group

“SVG must put on record that the use of Nuclear weapons is inconceivable and wholly unacceptable and counsel against the mere suggestion by anyone. We also counsel that space for continued dialogue must remain open”.

Ambassador King stated that SVG is dismayed by reports that people of African descent are being singled out for unfair treatment as they flee Ukraine and called for an end to such practice.

Here are Key points from King’s speech.

The Special Military operation is not necessary or desirable.

The Special Military operation cannot be reasonably justified and will only exacerbate human suffering across the globe.

No member state will be immune from the ripple effect of the armed conflict.

SVG is unwavering in the principles of the United Nations Charter, especially those that prohibit the use of force against an independent state and interference with its internal structure.

SVG cannot call for an immediate cessation of all hostilities.

Historically Russia has been a defender of the purposes and principles of the UN charter.

SVG unequivocally insists that Russia cease its military operations and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

We call on parties to exhaust all diplomatic efforts in finding a solution.

On Sunday, the United Nations Security Council voted to hold the rare emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Ukraine: Russian forces bombarded the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and hit the capital’s TV tower as Moscow shifted to a new strategy of pummeling civilian areas in an attempt to demoralize Ukrainian resistance.

Live-cam footage from Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square showed a missile landing just outside the local government’s headquarters at 8:01 a.m. local time, with a fireball charring nearby buildings and cars. Ukraine’s national emergency service said seven people were killed and 24 injured in the strike.

A senior U.S. defense official said the Russian advance on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities has stalled amid food and fuel shortages, Ukrainian resistance and slower-than-expected troop movements toward the capital.

Though sanctions from the U.S. and its allies spared energy shipments from Russia, refiners balked at buying Russian oil and banks are refusing to finance shipments of Russian commodities. The self-imposed embargo threatens to drive up energy prices globally.