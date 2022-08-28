The SVG Sailing Association has completed a successful 7 week sailing program covering Petit Bordel, Blue Lagoon Marina, Bequia, Mustique, Canouan, Mayreau and Union Island, supported by Barefoot Yacht Charters, the Bryan Adams Foundation, Kestrel Worldwide Shipping and the SVG National Olympic Committee.

SVGSA is committed to a program that teaches sailing skills within the communities. The main aim is to have fun, but also to discover talent, be it to represent SVG in international competitions or to gain vocational qualifications for careers in the yachting industry. It is the 2nd year the program has run.

Over 70 sailors, new and experienced, took part in the camps, clinics and racing events organized by the Vincy Sailing Coaching team.

At Blue Lagoon, Mayreau and Bequia, which have established youth sailing clubs, the coaches worked to encourage better techniques, help with rigging and to develop new racing tactics.

For Petit Bordel, Mustique, Canouan and Union Island it was a chance to practice basic sailing skills and it took no time at all to have these young Vincentians sailing the boats.

“We are continually spotting talented young people who we can develop into the next instructors, yacht crew or international athletes” said SVG Sailing Association President, Jenny Trumble. “It is fantastic to see the growth in the program and we will be encouraging these young sailors to carry on learning, training and competing together.”

The next SVG Sailing Association event is a fun regatta at Blue Lagoon Marina on September, 10th.