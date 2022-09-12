SVG Sailing Association announces Bart’s Bash Regatta results

Over 40 sailors, from ages 6 to 60 years, took part in this year’s Bart’s Bash Regatta, representing St. Vincent, Bequia and Union Island. The regatta was held at Blue Lagoon, on Saturday, 10th September, and is one of over 1000 clubs worldwide taking part. Commander Caine, SVG Coastguard, presented the prizes, donated by Digicel SVG. The Worldwide results will be collated over the next few weeks, but here are the local results:

Results:

ILCA6, Olympic class:

1st Drew Mitchell, Bequia Youth Sailors

2nd Jordan Hazell, Bequia Youth Sailors

3rd Kevique Sergeant, Bequia Youth Sailors

Opti class:

1st Tegan Deane, Vincy Sailing Club

2nd Joshua Weinhardt, Vincy Sailing Club

3rd Lily Punnett, Vincy Sailing Club

O’pen Skiff class:

1st Kai Marks Dasent, Vincy Sailing Club

2nd Jordi Lewis, Vincy Sailing Club

3rd Luke Lewis, Vincy Sailing Club

Topaz class:

1st Logan Banfield, Naia Crichton, Madison Alcock, Vincy Sailing Club

2nd Nyle Weekes, Ira Hadley, Jacob Hornsey, Vincy Sailing Club

Winner of the adult races:

ILCA6 (Laser) class: Thor Magnus-Lie, Barefoot Yachts

Topaz class: Kai Best, Joseph Hadley