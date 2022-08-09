Mayreau Junior Sailing Club hosted a race clinic last weekend with young sailors from the club and Canouan Junior Sailing Club practicing new skills under the watchful eye of RYA Race Coach Oscar Shilling and Vincy Sailing Club Coach Gabe Orritt. Supported by Barefoot Yacht Charters the clinic culminated with a regatta.

7 races were held, with Canouan’s Emmanuel Williams and Mayreau’s Azeem Forde battling it out in the final race with some great skills and tactics on show. Emmanuel crossed the line first to become the overall winner and Jarvon Forde won the runners-up final.

Vincy Sailing Club were pleased to be able to donate 2 sails and some equipment to ensure the young sailors can continue practicing their racing skills.

Jenny Trumble, President of the Sailing Association said “I love sailing and have a passion for racing, so it is fantastic to see these young sailors learning, training and competing together. St Vincent youth sailing is now recognised as part of the World Sailing Emerging Nations program, so we are always looking for new talent who can potentially represent SVG on the international stage”

This event was the 5th summer camp the Sailing Association has delivered this summer, and now moves on to Union Island.