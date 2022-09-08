SVG Sailing Association to host World’s biggest sailing regatta

In conjunction with Bart’s Bash, a UK charity supporting ‘sailing opportunities for all’, the SVG Sailing Association is organising a regatta to take place at Blue Lagoon Marina on Saturday, 10th September 2022.

Sailors from St Vincent, Bequia, Canouan and Union Island have already registered to take part.

Over 1000 clubs in 63 countries Worldwide are taking part making it potentially the World’s biggest sailing regatta. SVG Sailing Association is looking forward to being part of this World record-breaking attempt.

The event takes place in the bay with registration up until 10 am and racing starts at 10.30. The qualifiers will be raced in the morning, with the finals being sailed in the afternoon. The event will use 4 classes of boat.

For the serious races we have the ILCA6, the Olympic class boat, and the Optimist class, the biggest youth class in the world. The fun racing will take place in the Topaz and O’pen Skiff classes.

Ex-chief of the SVG Coastguard, Commander Caine, will be presenting the prizes at 3.30 pm.