SVG Sailing Association Launches Yacht Charter Training Program

SVG Sailing Association Partners with Blue Life Yachting Launch Youth Yacht Charter Program

Blue Life Yacht Charter, Bequia Marina, Bequia

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association is excited to announce its partnership with Blue Life Yachting to deliver a groundbreaking “Introduction to the Yacht Charter Industry” program, aimed at empowering young people with skills in this lucrative sector.

Funded by the French Embassy to the Eastern Caribbean States, Barbados and the OECS, the seven-month program attracted over 30 applicants. After an intense selection process, seven promising young individuals were chosen to participate.

The participants are Rasheed Fraser, Scarlett Hadley, Antony Sayers, Paige DaSilva, CJ Pollard, Xavier Ollivierre, and Tavonte Forde, all aged between 17 and 21.

The program is designed to provide hands-on experience, one weekend each month, for 7 months, giving these young sailors comprehensive exposure to the inner workings of the yacht charter industry.

During the inaugural weekend, held on October 19th and 20th, the selected participants spent valuable time learning about sail making, sailing skills including health and safety, engine maintenance and quality control when preparing yachts for guests. They also received insights into sales and marketing strategies, alongside practical experience on the water, focusing on departure and docking procedures.

By the end of this program, participants will have gained essential skills in business management and yacht charter operations as well as a foundation in yacht sailing and maintenance. Companies in the yacht charter industry seeking well-trained, capable employees are encouraged to reach out.

The program is supported by a range of industry professionals, including, Zeandra Browne, sail maker and canvas work, ZeeSails, Dwaine Minor, Master Mariner and sailing instructor, Noelia Garcia Nannini, preparations onboard before a charter, Antonio Otero, mechanical and electrical engineer, Thor Magnus Lie, business, marketing and skippering, MD of BlueLife Yacht Charters, Monica Lie, arrival arrangements, customer relationship management, front and back office, and Barry Mascol, rigging, ropes and splicing.

For more information, or to connect with these future industry professionals, please contact the St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association [email protected].