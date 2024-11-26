SVG Schools Battle Stray Dogs, Rat Infestation

Oswald Robinson, president of the SVG Teachers Union, has reported that the union received credible information regarding the discovery of a dead dog beneath the form 2 section of Thomas Saunders Secondary School on Monday, 24 November.

The union is calling on the authorities to take action regarding the stray dogs in and around the schools located at the old E.T. Joshua runway.

“The foul odour from a dead dog prompted the early release of the Form 2 students,” Robinson remarked.

On Monday, the union president announced that they had also received information regarding a rat infestation at the Kingstown Government School.

“A teacher discovered a nest of young rats in one of the classrooms; we are advising our members to distance themselves from any situation that presents a health and safety concern.”

Robinson is calling on teachers to come together in addressing issues, emphasising that without this unity, problems will continue to persist.

Last week, parents of children attending the Kingstown Preparatory School said they were worried about their health due to a rat infestation issue at the institution.

On Wednesday October 9th, a female educator at the Girls High School was bitten by a stray dog as she was entering her classroom at approximately 8 a.m.