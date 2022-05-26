St Vincent sees increase in theft of livestock, agricultural produce

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is appealing to members of the public, not to enable in any way the buying or selling of any agricultural produce or livestock that is suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained. In recent weeks, the Police have noted a spike in reports of theft of animals – mainly in some rural villages on the mainland.

Therefore, in accordance with the Agricultural Produce and Livestock (Prevention of Theft) Act, the RSVGPF wishes to remind the public of the following:-

A person who sells or otherwise disposes of agricultural produce or livestock valued at EC $50 or more or weighs five kilograms (11.02 lbs) or more must be registered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The RSVGPF encourages the public not to purchase any crops or livestock from sellers who do not have a valid registration card.

Sales and purchases of crops and livestock must be transacted between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 P.M. The seller of the item(s) must issue a receipt or certificate of purchase to the buyer. This receipt must be dated and has the cost of the sold livestock or produce. A person convicted under this legislation can be fined EC $10,000 or sentenced to two years imprisonment or both. Moreover, if the convicted person used a motor vehicle to transport the stolen items, the court can confiscate the said vehicle, sells it, and deposit the proceeds into the Consolidated Fund.

The RSVGPF strongly advises persons to desist from the practice of stealing other people’s livestock and agricultural produce. If you suspect anyone of selling or buying stolen products, contact the police immediately.