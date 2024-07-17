SVG sees uptick in crimes with over 2000 reported so far

Law enforcement officials in St. Vincent said on Wednesday that there has been an uptick in violent crimes across the island in recent months, and the force is concerned about the homicide rate and gun-related offences.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey announced at a press conference at Police Headquarters that the number of reported crimes for the year so far in St. Vincent (SVG) is 2022.

“For the same period last year, there were 2212 crimes reported, leading to a slight decrease of 190 crimes, representing 8.4%.”.

Bailey says even though the figures show a slight decrease of concern for the force, is the issue of praedial larceny here in SVG.

Bailey said that with respect to our homicides for the year thus far, the police have recorded 28 homicides, with 26 classified as murders, 17 of which are gun-related.