St Vincent (SVG) Sends Aid to Cuba Amidst US Embargo

SVG sending (10) Ten containers of flour to Cuba

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is dispatching (10) ten containers of flour to Cuba. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated on Wednesday that the unlawful U.S. embargo is negatively impacting the Cuban population.

Gonsalves stated that the financial burden on the government totals $700,000.

In 2023, Reuters reported that Cuban families are producing gluten-free flour using yucca, coconut, and banana.

“I had spoken to the Director-General of Finance and the Finance Minister. And I requested that ECGC send ten containers of flour to Cuba. Last year, we sent some containers of flour and rice. This is going to cost about $700,000”.

Gonsalves stated that during the recent CARICOM heads of government summit in Guyana, he requested various CARICOM leaders to support Cuba.

“Irfan Ali of Guyana is sending rice and other supplies, while Mia Mottley of Barbados is sending powered milk; these are brothers and sisters who have helped us in the region.”

Gonsalves on Wednesday also spoke about the ongoing illegal U.S. embargo on the Cuban state.

“This is one of the big problems, and I want Vincentians to think about it. If a country like the United States, and this is a fact, carries out an economic, trade, and financial embargo against you, They are not buying anything from you. You can’t sell them anything. You can trade in any activity that involves US dollars. You know what that is; think about it.”

Every year, this illegal embargo is condemned by nearly 100% of the United Nations, Gonsalves said.