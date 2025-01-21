SVG Set to Host Exciting Matches in West Indies Championship

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host two games in the West Indies Championship 2025, which continues the eight-team format introduced in 2024.

Teams will be battling for the prestigious Headley Weekes Trophy and an attractive prize purse of US$250,000 for the champions and US$100,000 for the runners-up.

The teams competing over seven (7) rounds of matches are defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses & Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy, and Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The competition kicks off in late January, and fans will be treated to three action-packed rounds from January 29 to February 15.

The first round of games will take place in four host countries—Guyana, Trinidad, St. Vincent, and Antigua. For the second and third rounds, play extends to Barbados, Dominica, and St. Kitts.

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs. Jamaica Scorpions – Arnos Vale, St. Vincent.

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs. Trinidad & Tobago Red Force – Arnos Vale, St. Vincent.