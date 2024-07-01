Netballers Set to Shine at 4th ECCB International Netball Series in Saint Lucia

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), in collaboration with the Caribbean Netball Association and the

St Lucia National Netball Association, will host the 4th ECCB International Netball Series in Saint Lucia from 21 September to 30 September.

Seven teams from ECCB member countries—Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines—will compete in 21 scheduled matches for the prestigious Gloria Ballantyne Championship trophy. The Cayman Islands will join as a guest team, seeking to enhance its international netball ranking.

The ECCB’s sponsorship of the tournament demonstrates the Bank’s continued commitment to the overall development of the region’s women through sports. “The Caribbean Netball Association is elated and thankful for ECCB’s sponsorship which made it possible for seven of its member countries to compete in this World Netball approved event,” said President of the Caribbean Netball Association (CNA), Rufina Paul.

The series is set to kick off with the Official Opening Ceremony on 22 September, followed by the opening matches at the Beausejour Indoor Facility in Gros Islet. Netball fans, at the venue and online, will be treated to commentary by Joseph “Reds” Perreira, former Coordinator of the OECS Sports Desk. Perreira played a pivotal role in the development of the OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Tournament, the predecessor to the ECCB International Netball Series.

The netballers and officials will also participate in a developmental session which will focus on Overcoming Adversity, Building Resilience and Stress Management. Psychologist and Trainer, Constance-Ann Paul Akuffo, will conduct the session.