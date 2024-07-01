Record Number of Stayover Arrivals Expected

Minister of Tourism Hon Carlos James believes this country will see record numbers in terms of stay-over visitors for 2024.

Addressing a gathering to commemorate the inaugural flight of LIAT 2020, James noted that stayover arrivals have increased by 30 per cent.

He added that with the move to carry the room stock to 1200, an increase in the services of LIAT and major international airlines choosing to come to St Vincent and the Grenadines, there is expected to be growth in the tourism sector.

“Perhaps, it will be one of our best years in stayover visitors here in 2024, it speaks to our commitment, driving growth in terms of tourism, in terms of the economy, tourism expenditure which will no doubt translate into the positive impact on the GDP,” Minister James explained.

Jet Blue is among major airlines which have increased direct flight access to the country.

Jet Blue Airlines will now offer direct flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines from New York. They will have two direct flights per week, Wednesdays and Sundays beginning October 9.

American Airlines will also add two direct flights, one from New York (JFK) to St. Vincent once per week on Saturdays and out of Charlotte, North Carolina beginning December 2024.