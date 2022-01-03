SVG: Several teachers who took the Cuban Abdala vaccine will be reemployed

An undisclosed number of teachers who took the Cuban Abdala vaccine will be reemployed.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that the Public Service Commission was expected to meet to discuss rescinding letters of termination for several teachers who did not receive the vaccine before Dec 3.

“Some who did not take the jab by the deadline have since done so with preference given to the Cuban made Abdala COVID-19 vaccine which recently became available in the state”.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that at least 12 teachers who received letters stating that they had abandoned their posts had their letters rescinded by the PSC after proving they had taken the COVID-19 jab.

Meanwhile, President of the SVGTU Oswald Robinson said;

“It’s shocking, the wickedness of the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and how they have fired many of our workers. This is not only impacting on their livelihood but their children and all those who depend upon them.”

On Friday (Dec 24), Robinson said the Union provided financial assistance to affected members and stated that other initiatives are being looked at to see how they can continue to assist.

Robinson said one of the appalling things is that persons who have been directly affected are teachers who have done many, many years of service.

“These are persons who have contributed significantly to quality education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. And I cannot understand how the government would be so wicked to fire quality persons who have produced so much, at the expense of poor quality education”.

All educational institutions across SVG will reopen for face to face learning from Jan 3, 2022.