SVG could be affected by short and long term drought conditions

The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) says St Vincent and the Grenadines are among islands that should expect short, and in some instances, long dry spells.

CariCOF said that as of January 1 this year, a shorter-term drought has developed in St. Vincent, Antigua, Barbados, western Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, United States Virgin Islands (USVI), Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique and St. Lucia.

The agency said short term drought may develop or continue in St Vincent, Barbados, western Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, northern Haiti, northern Puerto Rico and the USVI.

CariCOF said that long-term drought, at the end of May, is evolving in western Cuba, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and USVI and might possibly develop or continue in St Vincent, Antigua, southern Belize, Dominican Republic, western Puerto Rico, St. Lucia and Sint Martin.

CariCOF said a persistent La Nina pattern is driving the dry spells across the region.

According to World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the 2021/22 La Niña will be weak or moderate compared to 2020/21.

However, it still carries the possibility of affecting sensitive sectors such as water supply, health, disaster management and agriculture because some areas are likely to receive more rainfall compared to others, with some regions enduring prolonged dry spells.