SVG Solid Waste Unit restarts derelict vehicle removal program

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Solid Waste Management Unit is once again removing derelict vehicles from the streets.

The resumption of the derelict vehicle program took place on Tuesday, 3 May 2022, according to a release from the unit.

24 vehicles were identified by the Public Health Department and tagged by the Police Department on the first day.

In total, 17 derelict vehicles have been removed by the Solid waste management unit.

In the first year of the derelict vehicle removal program, 605 vehicles were removed from the environment.

The process of identifying, tagging, and removing will take place once a week.

