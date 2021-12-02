SVG: Solidarity for Unvax teachers grow as more educators protest vaccine mandate

Pressure could soon be mounting on St Vincent and the Grenadines government as more educators heed the call of the teachers union to stand in solidarity with their unvaccinated colleagues against the government mandatory vaccination.

The teachers at WSGSS protesting against the government’s mandate are now joined by their counterparts from the Campden Park Secondary, Kingstown Preparatory, Dickson Primary, Saint Joseph Convent Marriaqua and Canouan Government.

In a Facebook post, the Teachers Union had this to say; Teachers from the Campden Park Secondary, Kingstown Preparatory School and the Dickson Primary School (not featured) repping their colours and heeding the call of the Union. Continue to keep the pictures and the testimonials coming.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on NBC radio said his government could hire new teachers and reemploy retired ones if protest against the mandate continues.

“I can ask the Education Ministry to get new teachers if the situation remains the same. I would ask the Education Minister to hire the retired teachers for short contracts at their places so that students’ study is not compromised”. “You want to go to school and stay in the staffroom? I ain’t send any police to move you. I will get somebody else to teach people’s children, including, if necessary, retired teachers. I will pass a Cabinet decision to have them paid whatever their remuneration under the new contract (short term) whilst they continue to get their pension for what they have served already”. “I have nothing personal with those who are refusing to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, but they must keep in mind that their decision will have a consequence. If you decide you are not taking it, choices have consequences,” Gonsalves added.

Unvaccinated teachers and other public sector workers for whom the jab is required but who have not obtained a medical or religious exemption, have until Friday to take the jab or be deemed to have abandoned their posts.

St Vincent’s main opposition party supports the teachers’ decision and calls on the government to ease the restrictions.

The opposition has branded the policy as “draconian”.