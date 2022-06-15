SVG Special Olympics athletes excel at USA Games

Special Olympics SVG athletes have completed another successful outing. A team of 4 athletes and 2 coaches completed in Bocce and tennis during the week of June 5 – 10 at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
Bocce Singles
Terrence Davis and Gamal Antoine
Terrence completed in 3 individual games to gain a silver medal
Gamal completed 3 individual games to gain a bronze medal
Bocce Teams
Terrence Davis & Gamal Antoine
Terrence & Gamal competed in 3 games to secure the Bronze medal
Tennis Singles
Natasha Doyle – 4th place ribbon
Ornoro John – Silver medal
Tennis Doubles
Natasha Doyle and Ornoro John – Silver medal
The Bocce Team was coached by Woodrow “Keylee” Williams
The Tennis Team was coached by Roxann Williams
The other members of the Team were:
Team Doctor – Franke Joseph
National Director – Sezevra Joseph