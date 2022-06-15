SVG Special Olympics athletes excel at USA Games

Special Olympics SVG athletes have completed another successful outing. A team of 4 athletes and 2 coaches completed in Bocce and tennis during the week of June 5 – 10 at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Bocce Singles

Terrence Davis and Gamal Antoine

Terrence completed in 3 individual games to gain a silver medal

Gamal completed 3 individual games to gain a bronze medal

Bocce Teams

Terrence Davis & Gamal Antoine

Terrence & Gamal competed in 3 games to secure the Bronze medal

Tennis Singles

Natasha Doyle – 4th place ribbon

Ornoro John – Silver medal

Tennis Doubles

Natasha Doyle and Ornoro John – Silver medal

The Bocce Team was coached by Woodrow “Keylee” Williams

The Tennis Team was coached by Roxann Williams

The other members of the Team were:

Team Doctor – Franke Joseph

National Director – Sezevra Joseph