Wednesday, May 18
ezgif-com-gif-maker
ezgif-com-gif-maker
Updated:

St Vincent and India to sign MOU on Health and Medicine

Lee Yan LaSur
President Ram Nath Kovind Arrived at Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Photo Twitter

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind and the Indian first lady on Wednesday 18 May.

The first lady was presented with a bouquet by a primary school student after disembarking the presidential aircraft.

The President was then introduced to Cabinet members, Parliamentarians, and members of the Diplomatic Corps by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

In addition to steel pan music, the President was serenaded by students from the Calder Government School before leaving the airport.

During the president’s visit, he will take a catamaran tour of Wallilabou Bay, the setting for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean.

There will be a signing ceremony taking place at the Government House on Thursday where representatives from both nations will sign a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) on automatic exchange of information and assistance in tax collection and a second MOU on health and medicine.

According to the government, His Excellency’s visit to this country presents an opportunity to deepen diplomatic relations between India and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Share.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

Related Posts