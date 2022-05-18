Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind and the Indian first lady on Wednesday 18 May.

The first lady was presented with a bouquet by a primary school student after disembarking the presidential aircraft.

#WATCH | President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He was received by Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves. President Kovind received a guard of honour on his arrival. pic.twitter.com/60R7WZ8WQn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The President was then introduced to Cabinet members, Parliamentarians, and members of the Diplomatic Corps by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

In addition to steel pan music, the President was serenaded by students from the Calder Government School before leaving the airport.

During the president’s visit, he will take a catamaran tour of Wallilabou Bay, the setting for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean.

There will be a signing ceremony taking place at the Government House on Thursday where representatives from both nations will sign a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) on automatic exchange of information and assistance in tax collection and a second MOU on health and medicine.

According to the government, His Excellency’s visit to this country presents an opportunity to deepen diplomatic relations between India and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.