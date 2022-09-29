St Vincent is under a flash flood watch until 6 pm Friday

The SVG Met office in its 72-hour outlook says a general south easterly wind flow is going to move across the region during the next 3 days. Mid-levels are going to be marginally moist and upper levels will remain favourable on Thursday and Friday.

Therefore, there is a moderate to high chance (>50%) of showers and thunderstorm activity on Thursday and Friday, with a decrease in this chance (20%) on Saturday.

Rainfall has been contributing to the vulnerability of the north of the country to flooding and landslides and there exists the possibility of flooding in other areas due to the already saturated nature of the soil. Therefore, a flash flood watch remains in effect.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a moderate to high chance (>50%) of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a moderate to high chance (>50%) of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a low chance (20%) of showers.

Winds will generally blow from the east southeast (ESE) at 15km/h-30km/h on Thursday and Friday, becoming mostly easterly on Saturday. Gusty winds are likely near showers.