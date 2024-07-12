Tropical Wave Sparks Flash Flood Watch in SVG

FLASH-FLOOD WATCH is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Cloudy skies, frequent pockets of moderate showers, possibly heavy at times, and breezy conditions with isolated thunderstorms are forecast to continue across St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to the passage of a tropical wave.

Rainfall accumulations of 50mm (approximately 2 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible during the next 24 hours.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, any additional rainfall could lead to flash flooding and land slippage.

As a result, the advisory for a low risk of flooding has been upgraded to a flash flood watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 pm, Friday

12th July 2024, with further review. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.