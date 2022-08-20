SVG students end 18-day visit to Isle of Man

After a three-week study visit, 12 students from St Vincent and the Grenadines departed the Isle of Man on Friday evening (19 August).

During the tour, the students were able to meet with the Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson SHK.

The visit was organized by Professor Tim Cullen, as part of a scheme to provide full-funded tertiary education for St Vincentians at Kings William’s College starting in 2023.

Under the “Isle of Man-St Vincent and the Grenadines Education Programme” (ISEP), scholarships are available.

Over the past decade, ISEP has developed strong links between the Isle of Man and SVG through the Small Countries Financial Management Programme (SCFMP), another Isle of Man registered charity. An annual capacity-building executive programme is offered to senior officials in small countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific by the Isle of Man and Oxford University, England.