SVG Students Video for ICDF Mandarin Singing Competition Unveiled

We are excited to announce that our students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines have completed their entry video for the 2024 ICDF Mandarin Singing Competition! We urge everyone in St. Vincent to show their support by liking, commenting on, and sharing the video on YouTube. Let’s come together to cheer on our talented contestants!

This year, the St. Vincent team has chosen to cover Alston BECKET Cyrus’s classic Calypso song “St. Vincent, I Love You.” With the kind permission of Mr. BECKET, we filmed the video at beautiful locations like Bequia Island and the Botanical Gardens. The video authentically captures the spirit of the song, celebrating the beauty of our homeland. The students’ natural voices blend harmoniously with the stunning scenery, creating a true reflection of St. Vincent’s charm.

The performance features four adult Mandarin class students, along with a passionate nine-year-old visually impaired girl, all of whom have dedicated themselves to preparing for this special performance.

We invite everyone to watch the video and help our talented participants shine on this international stage. Your support will be invaluable in showcasing the beauty of St. Vincent and the incredible talent of our local community.

Watch the video here: