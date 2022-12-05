SVG successfully hosts 4th edition of Venezuelan Film Festival

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines successfully hosts the 4th edition of the Venezuelan Film Festival “See what we are”.

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation Hugo Chávez Frías (IVCC) has successfully concluded the 4th edition of the Venezuelan Film Festival See What We Are that took place from November 28 to December 1, 2022 in different schools of the Vincentian nation; with the objective of bringing Venezuelan film culture under the modality of itinerant cinema.

The students of Thomas Saunders and Central Leeward High Schools and the pupils of C.W. Prescott Elementary School enjoyed the screening of the Venezuelan feature film “Azú, alma de princesa”; the documentary “Haití, un rostro escondido” and the 3D animated children’s film “Misión H2O”.

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana explained in a dynamic way to the students part of the history of the African and indigenous roots that form the Venezuelan and Vincentian culture; detailing the colonization process, the struggle of the indigenous peoples against Spanish rule as well as the independence deed; with the aim of creating historical awareness in the young Vincentians and in turn, strengthen the ties that unite the peoples of Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, detailed Pérez Santana: “it is very important to know about our origins, our history; to know that we in the Caribbean have a common history…”

In turn, the Academic Coordinator of the IVCC, Andreína Bermúdez Di Lorenzo highlighted the importance of the fourth edition of this Festival, which is being held free of charge for four consecutive years and in an itinerant format, with the objective of sensitizing Vincentian students on the socio-historical, political and cultural processes that have shaped Afro-Latin American and Caribbean identities, with emphasis on Venezuelan identity. This aesthetic-fun project that the diplomatic mission develops systematically allows young Vincentians to have the opportunity to enjoy high quality film productions made in Venezuela; Bermúdez also stressed that this Festival was initiated and has been maintained “despite the unilateral coercive measures of the U.S. Government against the Venezuelan government and people” and explained that the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela continues working towards “promoting cultural identity from the production of Venezuelan cinema as a vanguard in audiovisual content in our America”.

See what we are screened in its fourth edition, the feature film “Azu, alma de Princesa”, directed by Luis Alberto Lamata and set in the year 1780, when a group of slaves flee from a sugar cane plantation, seeking to find a cumbe. A film that shows the struggle for the dream of men and women who proclaim their freedom. Also presented was the documentary “Haiti, the Hidden Face” by director Wilmer Pérez Figuera, produced at the Villa del Cine, which shows the faces of the Haitian people struggling to defend their history and identity in very complex contexts. And finally, the children enjoyed the animated film “Mission H2O”, winner of the award for best film at the FesticineKids in Cartagena, Colombia, which aims to promote the care of the planet earth through the conscious use of water.

The Venezuelan Film Festival See What We Are is another example of the tireless work carried out by the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela through its Embassy in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to promote the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace; with cultural and educational policies that allow to see and know the identity of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.