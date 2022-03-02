SVG supports CARICOM’s vision to cut food imports by 25% by 2025

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has committed to reducing its food import bill by 25% by 2025 as part of a joint CARICOM initiative. CARICOM member states, recognizing the need to increase international and regional trade, have emphasized the task to reduce the region’s food import bill.

The 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM, Heads of Government is currently being held in Belize. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is represented by Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Montgomery Daniel, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar and H.E Allan Alexander, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to the OECS and CARICOM.

During the St. Vincent and the Grenadines budget debates for the year 2022, the Minister of Agriculture outlined that the six (6) pillars for the advancement of food production in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were dependent on our ability to develop industries around the following areas:

Reduction of the food import bill; Establishment of the Windward Islands food production corridor; Modern Medicinal Wellness Industry; Livestock; Fisheries; and Conservation

Hon. Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Gaston Browne noted that “No country cannot be considered great if it cannot feed itself”.

The agricultural sector experienced a significant hit as a result of the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere. It is positive though that the export of food in January 2022 reflects an increase over the figures for 2021.

The Hon. Minister of Agriculture noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines would be increasing its production efforts in 2022 to both satisfy the national food consumption needs and to increase exports regionally and extra-regionally. He also pledged that St Vincent and the Grenadines would be engaging national stakeholders in order to secure this vision.

The regional food security task force is headed by the President of the Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Irfaan Ali.

President Ali presented an assessment of each country’s agricultural sector, illustrating how the production of crops and other produce can be increased to meet regional demands. This increased production is expected to reduce the amount of food imported.