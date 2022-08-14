SVG swimmers achieved personal bests at XXII Commonwealth Games

Each of the six swimmers who represented St Vincent and Grenadines at the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, achieved a personal best.

Jamie Joachim topped the list. She set personal bests in the 200m Backstroke, 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, and 50m Freestyle.

With a time of 1:12.40 in the 200m Backstroke, Joachim set a new record for the 13-14 age group in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Her elder sister Shne Joachim held the previous record of 1:12.49.

Among Jamie Joachim’s new personal records are: 50m Backstroke – 30.90s, down from 32.21s; 100m Backstroke – 1:12.40, and 50m Freestyle – 30.90s.

In the 50m Freestyle, Tia Gun Munro’s best time was reduced from 30.64s to 28.84s. Her new mark in the 50m Breaststroke is 37.24s, down from 40.35s.

The 50m Freestyle time of Abigail De Shong has been reset to 29.37s, her 50m Backstroke time has been reduced to 37.42s from 39.65s, and her 50m Butterfly time has been reduced to 30.20s.

In the 50m Backstroke, Shane Cadogan set a new national record and achieved his personal best by clocking 29.89s.

Kenale Alleyne’s new personal best in the 50m Backstroke is 29.81s, while his best in the 100m Freestyle is 54.80s.

And, Bryson George’s new personal best in the 50m Butterfly is 27.44s, with his 50m Backstroke best lowered to 31.35s.

In addition to swimming, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has competed in squash, table tennis, track and field, and cycling.

A total of 21 athletes and 12 officials represented St Vincent and the Grenadines. The 2022 Commonwealth Games began on Thursday, 28th July at Jackson Stadium and ended on Monday, 8th August.