SVG Table Tennis players in Guyana this weekend for Goodwill exchange

St. Vincent’s rising Table Tennis stars Damon Dublin and Mikael Hazelwood will visit Guyana to participate in a Goodwill Challenge Series this weekend (March 5-6).

While in Guyana the players will engage in practice sessions and play a series of matches against select Guyana national team members in team and individual competitions.

The event is the brainchild of Caribbean champion and Table Tennis legend Orville Haslam, who is the President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association. Haslam has partnered with President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association Godfrey Munroe to have the two-day collaboration.

“This initiative forms part of the developmental engagement between Guyana and St. Vincent and the Grenadines which offers both countries the opportunity to provide much-needed international exposure to key players,” the GTTA said.

The duo will arrive in Guyana on Friday evening.