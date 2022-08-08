On Monday 8 August, President Tsai welcomed St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and his delegation with military honours at the Presidential Office.

President Tsai and Prime Minister Gonsalves held meetings, and witness the signing of a bilateral judicial cooperation agreement and a letter of intent for collaboration in higher education, further deepening our bilateral judicial and educational cooperation.

Also on Monday, President Tsai hosted a state banquet for the delegation at the Presidential Office, at which an in-depth exchange of views was held on the continued expansion of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Spokesperson Chang said that since diplomatic ties were established 41 years ago, Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have maintained close cooperation in many areas including education, women’s empowerment, agricultural development, infrastructure, and information and communications technology.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang on Monday said Gonsalves has spoken up in support of Taiwan on many occasions in the international community, Spokesperson Chang said that at this time, as China is conducting military exercises in and around the Taiwan Strait, Gonsalves has taken concrete action by leading this delegation, demonstrating the steadfast, friendly ties between our nations as well as his strong support for Taiwan.

The visiting delegation also includes Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing and Informal Human Settlement Orando Brewster; Office of the Prime Minister Permanent Secretary Angie William-Jackson; and National Insurance Services Board Chairman Lennox Bowman.