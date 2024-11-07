SVG Takes Charge As New Chair of CDEMA

SVG IS INCOMING CHAIR OF CDEMA

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now the incoming chair of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), being represented by Minister of Tourism and Culture Hon. Carlos James.

Delegates from across CDEMA member states participated in recent discussions as part of the CDEMA Council of Ministers Meeting held at the Beachcombers Conference Room on November 5. The forum focused on refining and reinforcing the CDM strategy to enhance resilience, streamline disaster response, and promote climate adaptation.

The session also examined actionable recommendations and policy directions aimed at furthering resilience and sustainable development for all CDEMA participating states.

Meanwhile, in an opening ceremony held on November 4, at the Prime Minister’s residence, Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes,), noted that the meeting’s timing is critical

“This assembly allows us to evaluate recent events, from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Beryl to flooding in Guyana and Trinidad, and wildfires in Belize. It is time to strengthen our national disaster structures in the face of the growing challenges posed by climate change,” she said.

Forbes used the opportunity to emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts to meet regional disaster challenges. “Despite the devastation from Hurricane Beryl, we are here in strength and solidarity to address the risks facing our vulnerable nations,” she added.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice in St. Kitts and Nevis, Honorable Vincent Byron Jr., announced that Elizabeth Riley, Executive Director of CDEMA, would continue her leadership of the agency. Riley, who has over 20 years of experience in disaster management, expressed her gratitude for the continued support and commitment of CDEMA’s member states. She highlighted the organization’s 2022–2027 strategic plan, designed to deliver transformational change and improve the Caribbean’s resilience against climate-related hazards.