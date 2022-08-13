SVG takes part in CFU U-14 Boys Challenge Series

The National U-14 Boys left for the Dominican Republic on Thursday 11th August 2022 to compete in the CFU U-14 Boys Challenge Series.

Twenty-Five of the Thirty-One CFU Member Associations are competing in the tournament scheduled for Saturday 13th – Sunday 21st August 2022.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been placed in Group 2 Tier 2 amongst Dominica, Barbados, French Guiana, and Bermuda. The top teams will advance to the Cross-Group Playoffs with the top four reaching the semi-finals and the last two playing for the championships.

The Traveling Delegation goes as follows:

Goal Keepers: David Butler and Dinesh Grant.

Defenders: Malachi Mcmaster. Cyon Nash, Delanzo Dickon, Riquelme Anderson, Alexis Malcolm.

Midfielders: Joelando Payne, Eric Richardson, Omani Cupid, Juari Chance, Zibeon Cunningham,

Romel Dickson.

Striker: Javier Friday Jaymor Williams, Obama Barbour, Tyler Lewis, Jordon Mckenzie, Beau Hoyte

Management team: Head Coach Alfred Grant, Manager Ziffie Morgan, Director of Technical Matters

Theon Gordon.

Ms. Shevorn Trimmingham has been selected as the CFU Tournament’s Administrator.

The Selection process was done across the five zones through island-wide trials followed by centralized training for the final selection of the team and comprised of the following personnel:

Manager – Mr. Ziffie Morgan ● Head Coach – Mr. Alfred Grant

Assistant Coaches – Hollester Browne, Lamont Hector, Keron Peters, and Ralph Stowe ● Goalkeeper Coach – Mr. Jadiel Chance and Urtis Blackett

Our Technical Department has been recruiting talent for all the national teams as we aim toward holistic development and thus we take the opportunity to thank the Clubs, Schools, Parents, and all persons who assisted in the process.