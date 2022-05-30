Last Saturday, at Blue Lagoon Marina and Hotel, over 40 women took part in World Sailing’s Women’s Festival. This global events bring together sailing communities from all backgrounds, cultures, and nations and at the same time aim to introduce women and girls across the globe to the sport of sailing.

The event at Blue Lagoon was organised by St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association and had participants from St Vincent, Bequia and Mayreau, as well as the USA, Canada and Venezuela. They were accompanied by events on the Caribbean Islands of Barbados, Sint Maarten and Antigua and Barbuda.

It was exciting to see 2 local, female coaches, Scarlett Hadley and Lila Banfield in action. They both recently completed a World Sailing coaching course.

With breezy conditions, the sailors came off the water energized and wanting more.

Tabitha Lewis, a medical student on the island said, ‘I had a great time and loved every second. Our sail coach Lila was so welcoming and absolutely professional’.

Kate Punnet sailed with her daughter Naia ‘It was a fantastic day! We had a great time.

Vanessa Hadley, and Sabrina Marks Dasent, members of the SVG Sailing Association Board, were part of the 6 strong female shore crew, essential to the running of an event like this, ‘It was a great day! Everyone loved it.

Anna Tunnicliffe, Olympic Sailing Gold medallist and niece of SVG Sailing Association President Jenny Trumble said ‘It is incredible to see this event growing so strongly in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Sailing is a sport which opens up so many opportunities for women, on and off the water, careers wise, health-wise and for the buzz, you get every time you are out on the water’.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association is gaining international recognition and has been asked to work with the Caribbean Sailing Association and World Sailing to help organise a Technical Coaching Course for Caribbean Women later in the year.