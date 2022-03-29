SVG: Teachers create (80) digital games for grade 6 students

St Vincent and the Grenadines Education Unit says Sixteen (16) primary school teachers have created eighty (80) digital games. The Unit in a release said the games are for students in grades K-6 in four subject areas.

The programme in its 2nd year is sponsored by Macmillan Education Caribbean and Gaymes Book Center.

The Education Unit also stated that Twenty-Two (22) Early Childhood Supervisors continued their soft skills training in Microsoft Office in a workshop sponsored by UNICEF.

The supervisors learned how to create a record-keeping database using Microsoft Excel. Supervisors were also introduced to handwriting guide fonts such as Nilam.

