SVG: Teachers may have to repay the Gov’t monies they did not work for

Several teachers in St Vincent and the Grenadines may have to refund the government monies they collected while not working.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday said this is a decision for the PSC and the Account General.

The SRO, which provides for frontline workers to be vaccinated against COVOD-19, says unvaccinated teachers who show up for work after the 19 November deadline was deemed absent and not entitled to payment from thereon.

“Those who got their full salary in November even if they did not work, even if they turned up for work, you know the regulations say, they did not work”.

“So that is a matter now between the Public Service Commission and the office of the Accountant General as to whether they pay back that money or not”.

“And I think anybody who hears me talked about this could see the complete reasonableness”.

Gonsalves said what he does not understand is how some persons behave as if we don’t have a pandemic and there’s not something called COVID.

The Teachers Union have held several strike action to protest the government mandate.

President of the SVGTU, Oswald Robinson, said the body would be taking legal action on behalf of affected teachers; such legal documents were expected to be filed last Friday(17 December).