Teachers’ Pension Amendment Bill On Parliament’s Agenda

Several important pieces of legislation will be dealt with including the Teachers’ Pension Amendment Bill will be dealt with in parliament on Thursday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the peculiar situation in the teacher’s pension act, is that if you were a Grade three or four [teacher] you can’t take early retirement, this he says is not fair to those individuals.

“Now it is not fair, just because of the difference of the grade, and what would have happened, is that some persons thought they could have taken early retirement, they didn’t take the vaccine, made application for early retirement and the found themselves taking early retirement but because they didn’t act in concert with the law they had a problem”, Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves says with the amendment these Grades three and four teachers will be afforded the same opportunity for early retirement as those teaching higher grades.

“Teacher three and teacher four who reached 55 and who retired, this amendment in the teacher’s pension act will make sure that they get their pension in the same way as if they had been teacher 5 and above,” he said.

Parliament meets on Thursday at 10 am.