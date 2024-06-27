St Vincent to make amendments to Representation of the People Act

On Tuesday, St. Vincent’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, announced that his government will implement new legislation that will permit teachers and specific categories of public servants to run for political office without having to resign.

Gonsalves said The government has been putting in place a slew of legislation to modernise St. Vincent’s economy and make it more competitive, Gonsalves said.

“We are implementing an amendment to the Representation of the People Act to allow teachers and specific categories of public servants to run for office without the need for resignation or leave.”

”You’ve been asking for that. That’s fine with me. I don’t have any worries about this; in fact, I think it’s a beneficial step. Some say it should have happened before, but everything is happening in good time, as the evangelicals said, day by day. Sweet Jesus”.

On Tuesday, Gonsalves also stated that the government is going to amend the Town and Country Planning Act, given all the changes taking place in the construction sector and in the organization of our physical resources.